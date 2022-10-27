Erekrut Wins Best Startup of the Year in HR Services

New Delhi: Erekrut is India’s leading startup providing automated hiring solutions as services. They make recruitment easy with the effective customised hiring solutions. In the recent Award Ceremony, Erekrut HR Automation Solutions won BEST STARTUP OF THE YEAR - HR SERVICES award during MSME India Business Convention 2022.

During the ceremony, the leaders of various industries of India are brought together by MSME India Business Convention to significantly connect people, platform, practices and profits in order to create successful businesses and facilitating the promising startups. The event honored and applauded Indian entrepreneurs for their deliberate efforts to launch businesses and startups and contribute to the economic, technological and social advancement of our nation.

Ravinder Goyal, MD & Co-founder of Erekrut says; “With more than 25 years of experience in the entrepreneur journey and identifying the longest surviving recruitment process burden of the HRs and Institutional Placement Burden of the Colleges campus, we created an innovative platform called Erekrut as a solution provider.

I Heartily thank MSME for recognizing our efforts and awarding us with the Innovative Business Awards 2022 for "The Best Start Up of the Year 2022" In the HR service category.”

Erekrut transforms itself into an organisation that undertakes all recruitment and referral work. Erekrut is likely to become not only the preferred recruitment portal nationwide, but also the preferred choice for recruiters and institutions Globally. Beta version is already available from July 2020. Erekrut understands most of your pressing difficulties and can help you identify the procedures that are best suited for automation. Examine tools that meet your requirement and goals after identifying your challenges. The HR automation solutions facilitate data entry, retrieval and use to eliminate manual error, and enhance cross-functional workflows and information sharing.

Without automation, it is estimated that these tasks consume 80% of a recruiter's time and energy. The candidate experience is improved through automation through quicker applications, automated responses, and follow-ups. Since many applicants think their resumes disappear into a black hole, keeping them informed along the way will make them more receptive to the business, brand, and offerings. Additionally, automation shortens the hiring process and helps reduce racial and gender bias.

The redesigned site with Campus functionality is expected to be operational by 2022. Recruiters have free access to 10,000+ job-related questions and 2,000+ job description templates and growing when posting jobs on Erekrut.