Entrepreneur Awards 2022: WhizCo Wins Bootstrapped Business of the Year

New Delhi: WhizCo, a New Delhi-based Influencer Marketing and Creator Management agency was awarded the “Bootstrapped Business of the Year” at Entrepreneur Awards 2022 organized by Entrepreneur India magazine. The event, which took place on September 20, 2022, is one of the most premium platforms in the country that aims at celebrating the most influential, path-breaking entrepreneurs who are contributing to the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country by innovating, doing something out-of-the-box, and breaking stereotypes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prerna Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at WhizCo said, “We are so proud and delighted to be recognized as the Bootstrapped Business of the Year. It is no less than a dream come true to be recognized and awarded by one of India’s most prestigious platforms and I am so grateful for our team and my family who have contributed so much to our success”.

Keshav Jindal, Co-Founder of WhizCo, also expressed similar enthusiasm. “Our growth so far, from an acorn of an idea to being one of India's leading creator management agencies shows that WhizCo is really onto something. We’re so proud and grateful for everything that we have achieved and we definitely have big plans for the future”, Keshav said.

While talking about WhizCo’s journey, Aastha Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at WhizCo, expressed her excitement and gratitude. She said, “when we started our entrepreneurial journey in October 2017 with our Instagram Page “TalentSwag”, we had no idea that we would be what we are today. The journey has been difficult, yet exciting and I can’t wait for what the future has in store for us.”

WhizCo’s journey began in 2018 as an Instagram page that featured content creators. Fast forward four years and now WhizCo is one of India’s leading influencer marketing and creator management agencies in India. The agency, which manages over 10,000 content creators on almost every short-video app and social media platform in the country, has also plunged into the world of Live Commerce and started working with India’s leading e-commerce platforms for Live Commerce campaigns.

WhizCo now plans to introduce its very own Influencer and Creator Discovery Portal that will take things to the next level for both brands and influencers alike and allow users to search from a database of 50,000 creators across 25+ categories. The portal, which is expected to launch soon, will provide data-driven full campaign management, help bridge the gap between brands and influencers, and help brands craft the perfect influencer marketing campaign for their business.