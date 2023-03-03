Enamor Launches Its Exclusive Brand Outlet In Guntur

Modenik Lifestyle’s premium lingerie brand for women, Enamor, has announced the launch of its exclusive brand outlet in Guntur marking its entry into Andhra Pradesh. The store offers the entire range of Enamor products comprising athleisure, bras, casual wear, shapers and panties under one roof catering to the needs of women across shapes and sizes.

Enamor’s outlets provide an alternative shopping experience by shifting from transactional exchanges by creating a more engaging retail experience. Enamor aims to have visitors experience the ethos of the brand, not just through the products they purchase but also through an immersive and inclusive experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Sethi, Executive Chairman, Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd said, “We believe a strong market like Guntur has huge potential and are delighted to open Enamor’s new EBO in the city. Through this launch, we enter Andhra Pradesh as we focus on building strength in the state and look forward to making the same holistic experience that extends from Enamor offerings available to our customers in Guntur. We will continue to expand our offline presence by opening exclusive stores in other leading Tier II cities over the next couple of months.”

Talking about the launch, Veenesh Priyadarshi, Chief Sales Officer, Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd said, “

Guntur is one of the fastest growing cities in Andhra Pradesh, with a high concentration of consumers that align with our core target segments. Exclusive Enamor outlets are an important element of our growth agenda which are very well received by the customers. We will continue to accelerate our investment in EBOs.”

Enamor’s EBO (exclusive brand outlet) in Guntur makes this the 53rd in the country. Following the success of its 52 outlets in top tier 1 and 2 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Lucknow etc. The brand is growing exponentially and is investing in EBOs and aiming to open about 70 stores in the next 12-16 months. Embracing an omni-channel strategy, Enamor will continue to build the e-commerce channel as well anticipating growth in e-commerce.