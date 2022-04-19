Embassy REIT is Largest USGBC LEED Platinum v4.1 O+M Certified Office Portfolio in India

Bengaluru: Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, announced today that the Green Business Certification Inc. (‘GBCI’) has accorded Embassy REIT with the distinction of operating and maintaining the largest ‘USGBC LEED Platinum v4.1 O+M’ certified office portfolio in India, conforming to one of the highest sustainability ratings globally.

GBCI is India’s foremost authority on sustainability in building design, construction, and operation and is part of the U.S. Green Building Council (‘USGBC’) that provides independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (‘LEED’) green building rating system. LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership that signifies a building is reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources, reducing operating costs, prioritizing sustainable practices and creating a healthier environment.

Embassy REIT achieved the impressive feat of receiving ‘LEED Platinum v4.1 O+M certification’ for over 9.45 million square feet simultaneously for 29 buildings across Pune, Mumbai and Noida. With this, all of Embassy REIT’s properties in these three cities are now LEED Platinum certified for following the highest operational standards for sustainability. Further, the majority of Embassy REIT’s properties situated in Bangalore are Indian Green Building Council (‘IGBC’) Platinum-rated campuses and are currently undergoing assessment for USGBC certifications.

Speaking on the launch of the week-long events to celebrate global Earth Day 2022 across Embassy REIT’s properties, Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, commented,

“We are delighted to receive this globally-acclaimed certification from GBCI for all our assets in Pune, Mumbai and Noida. We are committed to providing healthy and energy-efficient sustainable workspaces to our 200+ blue-chip occupier base and their employees and are constantly undertaking initiatives to monitor and reduce the carbon footprint of all our properties in line with our 75/25 Programme - 75% renewable power by 2025 - and our longer-term 2040 net-zero target.”

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director – Southeast Asia & Middle East of GBCI India, said,

“At GBCI, we are committed to providing sustainable solutions that will ensure the overall green development of buildings in India. With keen attention to building operations, the efficiency and performance of existing buildings can be turned around and drastically improved by implementing LEED O+M. We would like to congratulate Embassy REIT on achieving its LEED v4.1 O+M Platinum certification and encourage other existing structures to consider going green.”