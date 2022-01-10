Elon Musk Overtakes Jeff Bezos as His Net Worth Jumps 30 Billion in a Day

New Delhi: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, saw his fortune rise by $33.8 billion to $304.2 billion in one day, making it one of the largest one-day wealth surges in history.

Musk has once again eclipsed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who now ranks second on the list with a $196 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Tesla's stock jumped 13.5 per cent on January 3rd to $1,199.78. Musk holds around 18% of total Tesla stock and has previously stated that he intends to reduce his holdings by 10%.

Similarly, Musk made a profit of $25 billion in a single day last year. Musk's fortune grew by 20% to $174 billion as Tesla's stock jumped 20%. Musk's net worth increased by $121 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tesla delivered a total of 936,172 vehicles in 2021, an increase of 87% over the 499,550 units delivered in 2020.

Elon Musk's electric car company produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter (Q4), up from 241,300 deliveries in the third quarter (Q3).

"In 2021, we will delivered over 936,000 vehicles. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year," Tesla said in a statement recently.

The Model S and X each received 11,750 deliveries, whereas the Model 3 and Y each received 296,850.

Model 3 and Y also accounted for the majority