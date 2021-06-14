Elon Musk Hints at Tesla Accepting Crypto, Bitcoin Jumps

Bitcoin surged above $39,000 after Elon Musk announced that Tesla Inc. would resume cryptocurrency transactions when miners use clean energy. Elon Musk Tesla's chief executive officer tweeted saying, "This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with the positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions."

Elon Musk is catching flak again, but what's it for this time? Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka lambasted him saying “What we have seen with Bitcoin is price manipulation by one very powerful and influential individual." https://t.co/W5WYgGnKPR — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 13, 2021

His tweet was in response to a report in Cointelegraph that quoted Magda Wierzycka, executive chair of South African asset manager Sygnia, as saying that Musk's recent tweets on Bitcoin should have prompted an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Sunday afternoon in New York, the cryptocurrency rose 9.3% to $39,372, the highest since June 3 and just below the $40,000 round-number level seen as critical by some chart watchers. As of 7 a.m. in Hong Kong on Monday, it was down about 1% to $38,881.