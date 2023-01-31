EisnerAmper Opens New Office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aligned with its vision to attract top talent in India, EisnerAmper India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eisner Advisory Group LLC, today announced the launch of its new office in Hyderabad. Already present in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the firm looks to tap into the exceptional talent pool available in the region to power its robust growth plans. EisnerAmper India has already hired 120 new people at the Hyderabad office and plans to hire more team members throughout 2023.

Last year, EisnerAmper India strengthened its leadership team with more than 10 director-level hires to support its growth plans resulting from its M&A activities and organic growth in the U.S. along with significant investment in talent and technology in India. EisnerAmper India has 650 employees across three state-of-the-art offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad supporting a global clientele that ranges from start-ups to Fortune 500 entities. The firm has also recruited more than 60 CAs from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Currently, there are over 250 Chartered Accountants employed at EisnerAmper India.

“The talent pool available in India has given us the impetus to grow the team into a global powerhouse, and our new office in Hyderabad is well in line with this vision. Capacity building and investing in our people in India have been integral parts of the firm’s strategy, which are contributing significantly to our overall growth,” said Hiren Modi, Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper’s India and San Francisco offices and a member of firm's Executive Committee. “The goal is to nurture an organizational culture that conveys trust and respect for its people. That is the recipe for success. For our colleagues and the firms that embrace our culture, the opportunities are endless. Global staffing, collaboration technologies, development programs and managing hybrid teams will be the keys.”

“We have an aggressive growth strategy for EisnerAmper India. From being lower than 2% of our total global workforce when we started in 2007, to having grown to 25% of the total global workforce today, the growth has clearly been astronomical,” added Karthick Venkatakrishnan, Managing Director, EisnerAmper India. “Over the next 12-18 months, EisnerAmper India’s goal is to grow from 650 to more than 1,000 employees.”