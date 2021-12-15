Edelweiss General Insurance Appoints Pooja Yadav As Chief Product Officer

Mumbai: Digital Insurer, Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Pooja Yadav as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Pooja will drive the launch and development of innovative products and services and build a comprehensive product platform in line with the company’s vision of making insurance easy, friendly and transparent.

As the CPO, Pooja will be responsible for end-to-end product management from conceptualization to roll-out. She will oversee the innovation, development and management of tech-led solutions and services for customers and ensure that the product is constantly evolving to suit the consumers’ needs and market trends. Pooja’s passion and commitment to building technology-driven product models, will help EGI firm up and transform its digital product strategy.

Pooja comes with over 18 years of experience in Product Management, Sales & Distribution Strategy, Customer Retention & Service Quality. She joins EGI from IndusInd bank, where she was leading its non-life Bancassurance portfolio managing four strategic insurance partnerships and driving InsurTech initiatives for the bank. She has earlier worked with ICICI Lombard Citi Bank and Getit Infomediary.

Welcoming Pooja to the EGI family, Shanai Ghosh, Executive Director and CEO of the company, said, “Product innovation is one of our key strategic pillars that will drive growth. We aspire to build a robust, digital product platform, that offers need-based, customer-friendly solutions. Pooja’s experience and expertise will be a huge asset in this journey. I am glad to have Pooja onboard with us. Together, we wish to create new benchmarks in the industry.”

Joining EGI, Pooja Yadav said, “It is a pleasure to be part of this young, aggressive, digital organisation. I am convinced with the vision and growth potential that EGI has and am excited to be part of this growth journey. Under Shanai’s leadership and guidance, I aim to scale up our product portfolio and ensure we remain at the forefront of product innovation.”

The leadership team at Edelweiss General Insurance is a mix of experienced and dynamic professionals who play a critical role in taking the organisation to newer levels of success. The company continues to grow under their leadership. In the year ended March 21, EGI grew at 49% in premiums, over 8 times the industry. It has continued its growth momentum in H1FY22 as well, registering a robust 64% growth, 5 times of the industry growth.