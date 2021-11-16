Edelweiss AMC launches Large and Midcap Index Fund

Mumbai, 15 November 2021: Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, one of India’s fastest growing AMCs, today announced the launch of their Edelweiss Large and Midcap Index Fund, an open-ended equity scheme replicating the Nifty Large-Midcap 250 Index. The index allocation to large and midcap stocks ensures a balance between growth (mid-cap) and stability (large-cap).

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index, subject to tracking errors. This index has a strong track record and has performed well compared to large, midcap, and flexible cap funds. The equal weighting of large caps and midcaps reduces skewness to any one market cap segment and provides meaningful exposure to promising midcap stocks. This is the first index fund to be launched on the Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index.

"Index funds are gaining popularity, more so due to the simplicity of the product. It is uncomplicated as it is easy to track and doesn’t need frequent reviews. This product is based on the very unique Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index, which balances its exposure to largecaps and midcaps in one portfolio. Complementing active funds in one’s portfolio, the fund is an apt solution for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and first-time investors for their core investment allocation. This fund is likely to create enduring value in the long run for Investors", said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.

The Edelweiss Large and Midcap Index Fund NFO will be open for subscription between November 15th, 2021 and November 26th, 2021.

The scheme allows an investment amount that is as low as Rs.5000 and multiples of Rs.1 thereafter with a NIL exit load. The fund may generate low to negative returns in the short term. This means that investors have to remain invested for 5-7 years to gain meaningful returns. It has regular and direct plans. It will be managed by Mr Bhavesh Jain.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund Investments Are Subject to Market Risks. Read all scheme related documents carefully.

Note: This is not a product of the Government of India and is not associated with the Bharat Bond ETF PROGRAM.