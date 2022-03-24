Ebixcash Partners With Axis Securities To Offer Integrated 3-In-1 Savings, Demat And Trading Account Services

Bangalore – EbixCash Limited, a technology enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology arena, through an integrated business model, today announced a strategic agreement with Axis Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, to provide end-to-end trading services to customers of EbixCash. The association offers a 3-in-1 account to the customers of EbixCash, allowing them to integrate savings, Demat and trading accounts.

With this partnership, EbixCash customers now have access to the seamless online platform of Axis Securities, empowering them to buy and sell stocks and other investment products. The customers can also opt for various investment instruments, including mutual funds, SIPs, investment advisory, portfolio management services, along with the option of opening a trading or demat account.

EbixCash has leadership positions in key businesses that it operates in, with a “phygital” strategy that combines over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets throughout India and Southeast Asian countries as of December 31, 2021; with an Omni-channel online digital platform that offers its products and services encompassing domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, travel services, and technologies across insurance, bus information systems, lending and wealth management in 75+ countries.

B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said, "We are excited about the collaboration with EbixCash as we feel this is a great opportunity for us to bring value to the customers. By leveraging our deep digital and domain expertise in the fields of research, investment products, and technology, we are confident this partnership will provide best-in-class investment services to their domestic and NRI clients.”

Robin Raina, Chairman of the Board, EbixCash said, “We are glad to onboard Axis Securities to simplify investment transactions for our customers. We aim to enhance their investing experience with ease and convenience through a completely digital and seamless 3 in 1 platform. Our objective is to revolutionize the trading experience and help customers transform their investing journey.”