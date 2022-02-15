Droom Unveils Annual Automobile Trends Report CY2021

New Delhi: India’s pioneering automobile e-commerce platform, Droom, released its annual automobile trends report for Calendar Year (CY) 2021, where it observed significant growth in online buying and a preference for used cars. The company registered its presence in 1151 cities, including tier 1, 2, 3, and 4 cities, versus any typical physical branded dealership available in 50-70 cities.

As per the report, the pandemic has pushed buyer preferences to opt for personal mobility over public transportation, ridesharing, and used automobiles over new automobiles. For the company that provides the largest selection of more than 275k+ automobiles, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as the largest markets for the transaction in CY2021.

The report also observed that the SUV segment topped the chart in four-wheelers, with the Hyundai Creta being at the top, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Fortuner. Bajaj Pulsar was voted the most popular 2-wheeler, followed by TVS Apache RTR, Bajaj Pulsar NS, and Bajaj Avenger.

Premiumization is a trend on the Indian level accentuated by Droom’s pure-play e-commerce model, which resulted in the average selling price for cars standing out at 10.7 lakh and the median price is 7 lakh versus physically branded dealers at around 4 lakh, who tend to focus only on the mass-market, whereas Droom caters to mass, mid, premium, and luxury segments.

Commenting on the report, Sandeep Aggarwal, Chairman and CEO, Droom, said, "E-commerce is only 2% of the entire automobile market in India, and we believe in disruption and creating efficiencies through our innovative technology-led, no physical stores, just-in-time inventory business model, which makes us stand out in the automobile industry. The calendar year 2021 was more of a recovery year for businesses from the ongoing impact of COVID, and the same was reflected in our annual automobile trend report for 2021. The trends show an overall healthy growth for the automobile market, with more buyers and sellers opting to go online."

He further added, "Droom is one of the largest transactional platforms that compiles data and findings and presents insightful and interesting analysis reports."

In the luxury vehicle segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class became the most preferred luxury car, followed by the BMW5 Series and Mercedes-Benz C Class, whereas in the 2-wheeler segment, Harley-Davidson Street scored the best, followed by the Kawasaki Ninja and Royal Enfield Interceptor.

In terms of ownership age, 4–5-year-old cars were bought extensively, and for a two-wheeler, buyers preferred 6–7-year-old vehicles. In the calendar year 2021 (CY2021), buyers registered a stronger preference for diesel-fueled cars (59% vs. 39% for petrol-driven by a higher disparity between the price of petrol and diesel last year.