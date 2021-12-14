Drinkprime To Increase Its Talent Pool By 50% Over Next Two Quarters

DrinkPrime, the startup on a mission to make safe drinking water accessible to everyone, is looking to hire more than 60 people over the next two quarters. The new startup will onboard employees for job roles across teams and cities to increase its workforce by 50 per cent. With the hiring plan, the brand looks forward to having close to 180 direct employees across functions. In addition to this, DrinkPrime will hire several technicians and partners to ramp up the 100+ strong partner network.

The Bengaluru-based startup recently extended its operations to the National Capital Region (NCR) after its successful launch in Hyderabad last year. Currently, DrinkPrime has offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurugram.

"DrinkPrime is on a mission to make safe drinking water accessible to everyone. We are always on the lookout for candidates who believe in our mission and are ready to be a part of the next phase of our exciting journey. We are in the growth phase now because we are not only ramping up the subscriber base in the cities we are already in but also aim to expand to 16 new cities in the next 36 months. We believe that this is the time to hire the right people especially for execution and leadership roles," said Sanjay Sunku, Chief of Strategy and People, DrinkPrime.

"For us, the hiring over the next two quarters will be split between existing and new cities. 50% of the new hires will join our offices in the new cities we start servicing. We will also have more people join our office in Bengaluru, followed by our offices in Hyderabad and NCR. Apart from this, we will also onboard several delivery partners and technicians. Anyone who wishes to join us as a technician or partner, please send an email to partner.hiring@drinkprime.in," Sanjay added.

DrinkPrime has several exciting open job roles. This includes junior and senior positions in the marketing, partnerships, and new initiatives teams. Here are a few of the open job roles at DrinkPrime: Lead Graphic Designer, social media & Escalation Management Specialist, Growth Product Manager, and Inventory Manager. The startup is also on the lookout for a zonal sales manager.

It has been five years since the inception of DrinkPrime. The startup has 125+ direct employees across teams and cities. The company had raised ₹21 crores in the pre-series A funding round last year. They also raised ₹8 crores during their debt fundraising initiative in June this year. DrinkPrime was also featured on the Forbes Asia 100 To Watch list and the 10 most innovative Asia-Pacific companies of 2021 by Fast Company recently.