Dream Sports To Recruit Over 200 People For Product Tech Design

Dream Sports, a leading sports-tech firm, has announced that it will hire more than 200 people in the next 12 months. The new recruits will be made to help the company expand in areas like product strategy and data science analytics.

Dream Sports, founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, is funded by Tiger Global, TPG Tech Agencies, Chris Capital, TCV, Calorie Capital, and Steadview Capital Management, among others. Dream Sports is the parent company of Dream 11 (Fantasy Sports Platform), Fancode (a platform that provides content for sports fans), Dreamset Go (Sports Experience Platform), and DreamPay (payment solutions provider).

"We currently have about 700 employees," Kevin Freitas, Dream Sports' Chief Human Resources Officer, said of the new hiring. Their number was just 320 before the pandemic, in January 2020. He shared that in the previous 18 months, they've more than quadrupled this figure. He further said that they want to add another 200 members to their team.

"In the next 12 months, we will have a total staff of 900 people, including them, " he said. About 80% of the new hires will be in core positions, with the other 20% in non-technical positions.

As part of the core jobs, products, technology, and design and non-technical positions such as human resources, finance, legal, and marketing will be filled. Product strategy, analytics, front end, data science, and mobile security will all be utilised to help online businesses flourish. The new hires will include 140 seasoned workers and 60 newcomers. Campus recruiting will be used to hire freshers at prominent IITs and NITs.

According to Chief Human Resources Officer Freitas, all selected Dream Sports workers will work from the company's Mumbai headquarters. It was dubbed the 'stadium' by him. The firm will use a hybrid work model in the background, owing to Corona. He stated that their staff are now completing tasks through work from home and that they will return to work in the office in August.