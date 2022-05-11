Dr. Reddy’s Inks Pact With HK inno.N Corporation

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into an exclusive partnership with South Korea-based HK inno.N Corporation for the supply and commercialisation of its Tegoprazan, which is indicated for gastrointestinal diseases in India and some emerging markets.

Tegoprazan, which contains novel potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CABs), will provide a new option for the treatment of gastric acid-related and motility-impaired diseases such as erosive/non-erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD / NERD), gastric and duodenal ulcers, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-mediated ulcers, and Helicobacter pylori eradication.

Under this partnership, HK inno.N Corporation will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of Tegoprazan, while Dr. Reddy’s will be responsible for local clinical development, registration, marketing and sales in the licensed territories.

“Tegoprazan induces fast onset of action, potentially offering significant clinical benefit in acid-related disorders. It is already approved in South Korea and China,” a Dr. Reddy’s statement has said. It is under registration and clinical development in several countries globally, including the US.