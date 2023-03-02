A “double first” for Olectra’s Electric Tipper

Here’s some big news from Olectra Greentech Limited, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).

Olectra announced that India’s first 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper from its stable received India’s first homologation certificate from the Indian automobile regulatory agencies. The electric tipper is now roadworthy, adhering to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The e-tipper was put through intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including manoeuvring the mountainous terrains at high altitudes and into the depths of the earth in mining and quarrying pits.

Olectra Greentech Limited chairman and managing director, Mr KV Pradeep, said, “We at Olectra are excited to be playing a lead role in the electric heavy vehicle segment in India. The Olectra e-tipper is India’s first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. We showcased the prototype at recent exhibitions in Delhi and Banglore, which created great curiosity and enthusiasm. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck. It is just the beginning of our journey.”

Mr Pradeep adds that with the Olectra electric tipper, we are ringing in a significant change in the construction, infrastructure, mining and quarrying sectors. These sectors are highly demanding due to the volume of material that needs to be transported to work sites. The Olectra electric tipper is cost-effective in terms of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), allowing owners to improve their operating profits.

Olectra’s e-tipper can be used day and night at work sites as it is silent and has zero carbon emissions.