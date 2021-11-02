DMI Finance Partners with Reliance Retail

Hyderabad: DMI Finance Private Limited (“DMI”) today announced its partnership with Reliance Retail Limited to provide a first-of-its-kind suite of digital finance options for Reliance Retail consumer electronics customers across India.

Through a completely paperless digital journey, DMI will offer financing solutions to Reliance Retail consumer electronics customers at merchant locations across India. This partnership will kick-off with loans for the newly-launched JioPhone Next by Reliance Retail.

This transformational partnership brings to all Reliance Retail customers an end-to-end paperless journey that will provide instant, flexible, and affordable EMI options. The loan tenor for the JioPhone Next will be 18 and 24 months.

The spokesperson at DMI said: “In today's world, a smartphone is not just a consumer product, but a tool for financial inclusion at large. We, at DMI, are proud to partner with Reliance Retail to provide financing for a range of consumer electronics starting with the JioPhone Next, which will enable access to digital life for hundreds of millions of Indians and bring them a step closer to realizing their dream of a more prosperous future.”