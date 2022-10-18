Diwali Special Deals: Jiofiber Festive Offer

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom and broadband provider, is now giving users Rs 6,500 worth of benefits when the customers book new JioFiber plans and new connections between October 18 & October 28, 2022. This offer will be applicable on the purchase of select plans from the company – Rs. 599 x 6 months & Rs. 899 x 6 months. The two plans from JioFiber, which will come with the DOUBLE FESTIVAL BONANZA offer, would cost Rs 599 and Rs 899 per month. Neither of these plans are new but will be on offer from October 18 to October 28, 2022.

Below are the offer details:

JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer 2022

As the name suggests – DOUBLE FESTIVAL BONANZA, customers who book a new JioFiber connection and subscribe to 6 months of Rs. 599 plan or Rs. 899 plan, will be eligible for 2 additional benefits along with the plan benefits. The 2 additional benefits are:

1. 100% VALUE BACK, and

2. 15 days extra validity

Plan wise benefits vary and details are as follows:

1.Rs. 599 X 6 months plan (30 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps & 550+ on-demand channels): against the payment of Rs. 4,241 (Rs. 3,594 + Rs. 647 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs. 4,500. The vouchers are of 4 different brands: Rs. 1,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs. 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital, Rs. 1,000 voucher of NetMeds & Rs. 1,500 voucher of IXIGO. Additionally, all these customers will get 15 DAYS EXTRA validity in addition to 6 months validity that is part of the plan.

2. Rs. 899 X 6 months plan (100 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps & 550+ on-demand channels): against the payment of Rs. 6,365 (Rs. 5,394 + Rs. 971 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs. 6,500. The vouchers are of 4 different brands: Rs. 2,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs. 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital, Rs. 500 voucher of NetMeds & Rs. 3,000 voucher of IXIGO.