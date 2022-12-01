A Display of Creative Expressions and Artistic Extravaganza

Get Set Parent with Pallavi celebrated its third edition of the Get Set Parent Children Art, Music & Literature festival, in association with Vishwarang - one of the biggest Arts & Culture festivals that celebrates and promotes Indian Arts and Culture across the globe. Three days of fun-filled on-ground extravaganza for children was curated and conceptualized by Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Parenting and Early Childhood learning coach and the Founder of Get Set Parent, and was inaugurated by Ms. Anubha Shrivastava, Commissioner of Khadi Village Industries.

The Children’s Festival had interesting sessions including storytelling, author interactions, theatre workshops, panel discussions, clowning and different art workshops. The festival was well attended and enjoyed by kids. More than 16000 participants including children between the age group of 4-12 years & parents visited the festival and took part in engaging sessions & activities. Over 200 schools participated in the 3-day spectacular festival.

The curtain-raiser to the main festival was the much-awaited Tagore Children’s Painting Competition held in conjunction with Children’s Day at Rabindra Bhavan in Bhopal. This year, the festival's highlight was the carefully curated sessions, conducted by well-known speakers and artists who shared their experiences and interacted with the children with an aim to expand their horizons through the medium of storytelling, arts and crafts.

3 days were packed with impressive line-up of session across the spectrum of arts, craft and stories. The fun and interactive session included a workshop on clowning by international artist Monika Santos of Spain. Children took part in interactive story reading and storytelling session by leading personalities like master storyteller Vikram Sridhar, Shobha Vishwanathan, Publishing Director at Karadi Tales Company Pvt. Ltd, Preeti Vyas - President and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha, Children's Author Sowmya Rajendran and Riddhi Maniar Doda, author Karadi Tales. Ventriloquist Satyajit Pardhe enthralled the audience during the puppetry workshop held during the festival.

GSP Children’s Festival also gave the children the opportunity to learn and explore various forms of arts at workshops conducted by renowned artists. Children enjoyed a whirlwind of experiences including theatre workshops, Calligraphy, Pottery, Mandala, Origami, Doodling, Dance and Music Concert conducted by renowned artists and professionals like Mandar Shete & Kavita Dicholkar of Kadmad Designs, Rishab Nigam & Dishi Bhadauria of Chitrakala Studio, Garima Arya of Dramabaaz Company among others. The festival fanned the imagination of the children, leaving them enthralled, enlightened and enriched with a myriad of experiences.

Speaking of the success of the GSP Children’s Festival, Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi said “It is our constant endeavour to provide children with a platform to express themselves creatively while enjoying the experience. We are overwhelmed and grateful for the response we received from parents and children who attended the festival this year. At GSP, we believe that Art and culture are integral to nurturing existing and new skills in children that are fundamental for developing personal attitudes and values. Our sessions were specially curated to give children creative learning opportunities that would stimulate their minds while inspiring curiosity. We are excited to start working on the next edition and make it even bigger, more insightful and power-packed for the kids”.