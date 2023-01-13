Dinesh Karthik To Be The Face Of ICC-Nium Hackathon

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) and official fintech infrastructure partner and Modern Money Movement platform, Nium, today announced the launch of “Next In”, a global hackathon open to all cricket-loving technologists. The hackathon invites and challenges tech-savvy fans to create solutions that improve the digital cricket fan experience.

A first for the ICC, “Next In” asks technologists to combine their passion for cricket with their love for innovation. Entries should explore ground-breaking ways to engage younger cricket fans and should merge digital tools to identify solutions to challenges that cricket fans face.

For the ICC this initiative drives deeper fan engagement and is in line with its global growth strategy to bring fans closer to the game. Web3, Metaverse and Virtual Reality (VR) are technologies driving changes in how fans experience cricket, and this hackathon provides a global opportunity for the ICC’s community of sport and technology innovators to create new and improved fan engagement experiences for the global game of cricket.

Registrations to be a part of the hackathon are open today and can be accessed at wwwdothackatondoticc-cricketdotcom. The first stage asks entrants to describe their concept. A shortlist of teams will be invited to build and present their concepts and creations to a panel of prestigious judges including Hackathon Ambassador, Dinesh Karthik. This will be held at an exclusive event in March 2023 in Bangalore, India. Winners will receive US$10,000.

ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw said: “The best fan engagement ideas for the future of our sport will come from our passionate fans. The “Next In” Hackathon provides a global showcase for innovation from our technology community. The ICC is proud to continue these tech-led fan engagement initiatives with Nium and we look forward to seeing what digital experiences our fans dream up.”

Nium Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing and Communications, Jeremiah Glodoveza said: “Nium believes deeply in helping build a better tomorrow in finance, sport, and technology. The “Next In” Hackathon celebrates global innovation, and we are beyond excited to see what the cricket-loving technologists bring to life.”

Hackathon Ambassador Dinesh Karthik said: “I am delighted to be a part of the “Next In” Hackathon, which will play an important role in cricket continuing to innovate through the participation of fans. As we venture into a new era of internet technology, I anticipate some truly ground-breaking ideas for us to judge.”

