DigiChefs Successfully Builds Phillips Machine Tools India’s Digital rankings by Leveraging SEO Power

Mumbai: DigiChefs an independent high-performance creative agency based out of Mumbai has successfully catalyzed the digital rankings through Search Engine Optimization for Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd., an owned subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA. The agency onboarded Phillips Machine Tools India on March 2021 and the key objective of the association was to maximize organic traffic and improve rankings for the brand.

Initially, the agency audited the entire website of Phillips Machine Tools India to fix the indexability followed by identifying the right set of keywords through in-depth research. The entire keyword set was replaced which enabled the growth of organic traffic to the website.

The agency performed frequent optimizations to improve the website performance and enhance the user experience. Blogs were written on trending topics and backlinks were created on high DA websites that improved the organic performance.

Speaking on the association, Deep Mehta, Co-Founder, DigiChefs said “We feel extremely delighted to be associated with such a brand and help them improve their digital graph. SEO is the need of the hour especially for leading brands like Phillips. Our team at DigiChefs has worked right from the scratch to achieve the desired results and we are still aiming to achieve more.”

Commenting on the performance, Nikhil Modi, Marketing Leader, Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are happy to see the drastic improvement in the website performance and the new traffic coming to our website. DigiChefs has very well succeeded in delivering both quantitative and qualitative results.”

Below presented are Comparison Graphs of 6 months to the previous year i.e. year-on-year comparison of data:

Google Analytics Comparison Data

Google Analytics Comparison Data of Organic Sessions

Google Analytics Comparison Data of Organic Users

Google Analytics Comparison Data of Avg. Session Duration

Google Search Console Comparison Data



Looking at the results, the number of sessions has improved substantially as compared to that of the previous within 6 months. The total number of clicks and impressions has doubled, and the brand is continuing to see new users coming to their website.