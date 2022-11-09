Lemme Be, an inclusive period care brand, celebrates Devidutta Dash, Founder & CEO, being honored with the Women Ahead -2022 Award at the 7th T-Hub Foundation by the Honourable KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana. The prestigious award ‘Women Ahead 2022’ represents the magnum opus in the start-up ecosystem. The award was bestowed on the Founder in recognition of the fine work of executing and building a scalable business. With an aim to build an ecosystem for new-age menstruators, Devidutta Dash started Lemme Be, an inclusive period care brand that provides an honest and free choice for menstruators to have comfortable and safe periods.

On her achievement, Devidutta Dash, Founder & CEO of Lemme Be says, “I am honored and humbled by this distinguished award. Lemme Be as a brand was founded to provide an honest and free choice for all menstruators to have comfortable and safe periods. I am blessed to be rewarded with an amazing team and colleagues, who have assisted me in spearheading and achieving our goals. This award has been monumental in recognizing our work and effort to build the startup and bring luster to the period care industry.”

T-Hub organized its seventh Foundation Day to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. The event witnessed thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders, government representatives, and other dignitaries to inspire the next generation of founders and dreamers. Since 2015, T-Hub has contributed immensely to the Indian innovation and startup ecosystem and has helped create jobs and enabled funding opportunities for startups. The event observed conversations with The Honourable Minister of Telangana, IT & Industries Minister, Shri K.T. Rama Rao, and Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Shri Jayesh Ranjan to inspire the next generation of founders.

About Lemme Be

Lemme Be, a GenZ and inclusive period care brand founded in Nov 2020 by Ms. Devidutta Dash and Mr. Vinod Abrol, focuses on bringing uniquely designed period care products and educational content to support every young menstruators period journey. The digital-first brand has curated a special range of products exclusively for teens and young adults which prioritizes care & comfort that is trendy, affordable & sustainable. Along with its expansion in India, the brand is seeing growth in Dubai and Australian markets. It’s also backed by the trust of marquee investors.

Lemme Be aims to initiate positive dialogues and open conversation on menstrual health management and is bringing style and sass to the period care industry. Also, Lemme Be is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 14 unique SKUs and 58 total SKUs, and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every menstruator in the country.