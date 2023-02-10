Destination NSW Appoints New Country Manager For India

Destination NSW is strengthening its presence in India, one of the state’s top inbound markets, with the appointment of a new country manager – Mr. Samar Chokshi. Mr Chokshi joins Destination NSW from Tourism Australia in India, where he spearheaded a range of high-impact initiatives to boost Australia’s appeal to leisure and business travellers.

Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox welcomed Mr. Chokshi to the team.

“We are delighted to have a professional of Samar’s caliber joining Destination NSW to help turbocharge the growth of the Indian market to NSW.

“His track record in promoting Australia as a destination in India is outstanding – as are his relationships with stakeholders right across the Indian travel and tourism sector,” Mr Cox said.

“Samar’s appointment and strategic partnerships to grow airline capacity and open new markets underscore the importance of India to NSW and our commitment to ensuring Sydney and NSW are well positioned for success.”

Mr Chokshi said he was excited to promote NSW and Sydney to potential travellers in India.

“NSW and Sydney have such a rich, diversity of experiences and landscapes that are highly appealing to Indian nationals and prospective visitors to Australia. Sydney and surrounds plus the many stunning regions will be a key focus for our Sydney-Plus strategy in India,” Mr Chokshi said.

“It’s an honour to lead marketing and promotional activities for NSW in India and to identify new and growing opportunities to profile this beautiful state.”

India is one of NSW’s priority markets, rebounding strongly in the 12 months since Australia reopened its international borders to now rank fourth in overseas arrivals. Prior to the pandemic, India was the fastest growing market to NSW, with Indian travellers spending an estimated $444 million in year ending December 2019.