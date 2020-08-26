Despite Downturn, COVID Fears Spur Car Sales In Telangana

One positive fallout of the Corona lockdown is in the zooming sales graph of the automobiles. Quarantine worries and fear of infections are forcing many people to use personalized vehicles. The people are now preferring to drive to their offices and homes in their own vehicles. As a result, the sales of automobile vehicles, including two and four-wheelers, is rising.

According to market surveys, the demand for buying vehicles has gone up and there is a greater preference for the cars. Ever since the restrictions on automobile sales were lifted from May 16, the sale of two and four-wheelers has gone up.

However, in the car sector, the demand for B6 vehicles is far outstripping the supply. In the last four months, as many as three lakh two-wheelers were sold in Telangana. Similarly, 1.5 lakh four-wheelers were sold. In Mahaboobnagar district alone, the registration department has garnered Rs26.01 crore from vehicle registrations during the April-July period.

Quite interestingly, the sale of used cars, however, is not picking up anymore. According to a second sale agent, he used to sell up to 40 used cars every month. But, now he sells just about 12 cars.