Delhivery Guarantees Same-day Delivery Across 15 Cities in India

Delhivery, India's largest and fastest-growing fully-integrated logistics provider, has launched its guaranteed same-day delivery (SDD) service in 15 key cities in India. This new service will enable D2C brands to deliver their webstore orders on the day the order is received.

The solution will significantly enable D2C brands’ growth along two fronts. Firstly, the faster delivery - in a few hours - will improve the consumer experience and, thereby, brand loyalty. Secondly, the faster delivery time will reduce the return rates, improving the brands’ margins.

Delhivery will partner with brands and identify fast-moving SKUs, which will be stocked in warehouses within the city, close to the end consumer. When a consumer places an order on the brand's webstore, Delhivery's technology will show the fast-moving SKUs available for the 'guaranteed same-day delivery. After the order is placed, Delhivery's technology will allocate the consumers' orders to the nearest in-city warehouse. Orders received as late as 3 pm will be delivered on the same day.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajith Pai, Chief Operations Officer, Delhivery, said, “We consistently innovate with technology-led solutions. This solution will enable D2C brands to leverage our technology and supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their consumers.”