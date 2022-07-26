Decoding: JanSamarth Portal

What is JanSamarth Portal?

JanSamarth is a first-of-its-kind digital platform for Government’s credit-linked schemes which is aimed to make several government initiatives more accessible to all beneficiaries. Beneficiaries can check their eligibility digitally in a few simple steps, apply online under the appropriate scheme, and receive digital approval. For more details please visit: https://www.jansamarth.in/home.

Benefits of JanSamarth

The portal is a one-stop digital platform that ensures a simple, quick, and hassle-free lending process for the borrowers

It directly connects the beneficiaries with the Banks, reducing the turn-around time

It aims to encourage inclusive growth and development across sectors by facilitating the right type of Government scheme benefit through end-to-end digitisation

The platform also provides the applicant with real-time status - updates pertaining to sanctions and disbursements

The platform has multiple integrations with Aadhar, CBDT, Udyam, Credit Guaranteed Funds, etc

Currently the platform is available in six languages- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu in addition to English

How to apply?

Visit the official JanSamarth Portal at https://www.jansamarth.in/home

On the homepage, click on the “Register” tab present in the main menu or directly click https://www.jansamarth.in/register

After creating your account, you can “Log In” at JanSamarth Portal using the link – https://www.jansamarth.in/login.

For your preferred loan category, you first need to check eligibility by providing answers to a few simple questions and once you become eligible under any of the schemes, you may select to proceed to apply online to receive digital approval.

Government Schemes listed under JanSamarth

The 13 schemes are present under the categories:

Education Loan

Agri Infrastructure Loan

Business Activity Loan

Livelihood Loan

To view each scheme in detail please visit - https://www.jansamarth.in/government-of-india-schemes

Partner Banks and Key Stakeholders

Various Ministries, Nodal Agencies, and Lenders have come together on a single platform to ensure that government schemes can be availed quickly, smoothly, and securely. On the Platform, there are 9+ Ministries, 10+ Nodal Agencies, and 125+ Lenders. You can select the loan category and check your eligibility for multiple schemes at once at Jan Samarth Portal. For more details, visit the official website at https://www.jansamarth.in/home

What are the documents required?

Each scheme has different documentation requirements. To apply online on the Portal, the basic document required would be an Aadhaar number and a valid bank account along with a few basic details to be filled in on the portal.