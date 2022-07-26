Decoding: JanSamarth Portal
What is JanSamarth Portal?
JanSamarth is a first-of-its-kind digital platform for Government’s credit-linked schemes which is aimed to make several government initiatives more accessible to all beneficiaries. Beneficiaries can check their eligibility digitally in a few simple steps, apply online under the appropriate scheme, and receive digital approval. For more details please visit: https://www.jansamarth.in/home.
Benefits of JanSamarth
The portal is a one-stop digital platform that ensures a simple, quick, and hassle-free lending process for the borrowers
It directly connects the beneficiaries with the Banks, reducing the turn-around time
It aims to encourage inclusive growth and development across sectors by facilitating the right type of Government scheme benefit through end-to-end digitisation
The platform also provides the applicant with real-time status - updates pertaining to sanctions and disbursements
The platform has multiple integrations with Aadhar, CBDT, Udyam, Credit Guaranteed Funds, etc
Currently the platform is available in six languages- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu in addition to English
How to apply?
Visit the official JanSamarth Portal at https://www.jansamarth.in/home
On the homepage, click on the “Register” tab present in the main menu or directly click https://www.jansamarth.in/register
After creating your account, you can “Log In” at JanSamarth Portal using the link – https://www.jansamarth.in/login.
For your preferred loan category, you first need to check eligibility by providing answers to a few simple questions and once you become eligible under any of the schemes, you may select to proceed to apply online to receive digital approval.
Government Schemes listed under JanSamarth
The 13 schemes are present under the categories:
Education Loan
Agri Infrastructure Loan
Business Activity Loan
Livelihood Loan
To view each scheme in detail please visit - https://www.jansamarth.in/government-of-india-schemes
Partner Banks and Key Stakeholders
Various Ministries, Nodal Agencies, and Lenders have come together on a single platform to ensure that government schemes can be availed quickly, smoothly, and securely. On the Platform, there are 9+ Ministries, 10+ Nodal Agencies, and 125+ Lenders. You can select the loan category and check your eligibility for multiple schemes at once at Jan Samarth Portal. For more details, visit the official website at https://www.jansamarth.in/home
What are the documents required?
Each scheme has different documentation requirements. To apply online on the Portal, the basic document required would be an Aadhaar number and a valid bank account along with a few basic details to be filled in on the portal.