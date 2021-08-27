DD News Crosses 4 Million Subscribers on YouTube, Prasar Bharati Gains Total of 15 Million Since 2017

In keeping with the changing broadcasting landscape, technology and viewers’ demand, Prasar Bharati’s digital platforms across Doordarshan and All India Radio have evolved over past few years, in turn, growing manifold in terms of subscribers, followers, likes and views.

In one recent milestone, DD News has crossed 4 Million Subscribers on its YouTube channel. Last month in July, DD National had achieved the 4 Million Subscribers feat.

Between 2017 and 2021 (till date), Doordarshan and All India Radio across both News and General Infotainment have added a cumulative of more than 15 Million Digital Subscribers on YouTube alone, to reach a current digital subscriber base of 1.73 Crores (17.3 Million).

While the YouTube channels of DD News and DD National are leading the pack with multi-Million subscribers, Prasar Bharati Sports and DD Kisan YouTube channels will soon join the Million+ Subscribers league. All India Radio’s National News YouTube channel, News On Air Official, is at the top among the YouTube channels of the AIR Network.

Among the regional channels, DD Chandana (Kannada), DD Sahyadri (Marathi), DD Saptagiri (Telugu), DD Bangla, DD Girnar (Gujarati), AIR Imphal and North East service of All India Radio have registered significant presence on YouTube with subscribers in Lakhs.

If we take a look at the year-wise subscriber growth of these top 10 channels, we will find that the growth trajectory starts rising in 2017 and continues the upward trend. Lifetime growth graph of the two top channels DD National and DD News corroborates the same.