DCX Systems Limited IPO to Open on October 31, 2022

Bangalore: DCX Systems Limited (the ‘Company’) shall open its initial public offer (‘IPO’) on October 31, 2022.

The IPO of such number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs. 400 crore (the ‘Fresh Issue’) and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs. 100 crore comprising of an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs. 50 crore by NCBG Holdings Inc. and up to Rs. 50 crore by VNG Technology Private Limited (the offer for sale, together with the Fresh Issue, the “Offer”).

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at Rs. 197 to Rs. 207 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 72 Equity Shares and in multiples of 72 Equity Shares thereafter.

Company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from fresh issue towards repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed of by the Company amounting to Rs. 110 crore; funding working capital requirements of the company amounting to Rs. 160 crore; investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems Private Limited, to fund its capital expenditure expenses amounting to Rs. 44.88 crore; and general corporate purposes

The Equity Shares offered through Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, Axis Capital Limited and Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited are the BRLMs.

All capitalized terms used herein and not specifically defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.