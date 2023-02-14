Dassault Systèmes at Aero India 2023: What to Expect

Dassault Systèmes is participating in Aero India 2023, India’s biannual air show and aviation exhibition organized by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Government of India. This year’s event will take place at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru from February 13-17, 2023. At the show, Dassault Systèmes will display its role as a vital contributor to modernising and indigenising the Indian aerospace ecosystem by enabling sustainability, optimisation, and self-reliance through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Dassault Systèmes will demonstrate how the platform facilitates transformative and digital business processes, captures insights and expertise from across the aerospace ecosystem, and integrates multiple aspects of the value chain including design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, maintenance and repair.

Additionally, the company will showcase how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform tackles the rising technological complexities within the industry through an integrated, open and mode- based data environment, and how virtual twin experiences can largely improve the efficiency of the aerospace sector in India.

Dassault Systèmes’ experts will be present at Aero India 2023 at Hall A, Booth A5.4, displaying industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that enable quicker innovation, reduced costs, improved quality, predictive maintenance, sustainable operations and accelerated designing. Some of these include:

Co-Design to Target: Allows OEMs to integrate disparate tools, organisations and processes into a single stream to optimize form, fit and function in an integrated System Digital Mock-up (DMU). This System DMU can avoid many integration issues that significantly impact costs and schedules.

Build to Operate: Provides digital continuity that enables agile production with quality. In addition, the platform provides the ability to utilise production and supply chain scheduling for “what if” scenarios and enables capacity planning to address market demand. It connects planning to the shop floor through virtual twin technology to anticipate issues, and take proactive actions.

Keep Them Operating: Helps to improve spare part engineering, support and service engineering and MRO businesses. It gathers, aligns and enriches digital data continuity —whether internal or external, structured or unstructured, simple or complex—to deliver that information the way users want to receive it.

Engineered to Fly: Supports the development of new electric and hybrid systems in UAVs, from ideation and architecture trade-offs, through detailed design and optimisation, to model-based certification.

In addition to these industry solution experiences, there will be an Immersive Visual Experience for attendees present at the chalet.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a business experience platform for knowledge and expertise, a game-changer collaborative environment that empowers businesses and people to innovate in an entirely new way. The platform enables social and collaborative interactions, 3D modeling, simulation and optimisation, and information intelligence. It serves 12 industries with tailored industry solutions to address the specific regulations and challenges of each.