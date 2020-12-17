Damyant Singh Khanoria Is New Oppo CMO

OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced the

appointment of Mr. Damyant Singh Khanoria as its Chief Marketing Officer for its India operations.

In his new role, Mr. Khanoria will be spearheading the marketing operations and will be reporting to Mr. Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India. With an aim of driving growth for brand preference, deepening

consumer connections and transforming OPPO’s marketing efforts, this appointment will help establish a stronger impetus for OPPO’s growth story in the Indian market.

Speaking on the appointment Mr. Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India said, “We are delighted to have Damyant on board with us. He joins us at a crucial stage as we bring forth our 3+N+X strategy to support our vision of ‘Technology for Mankind and Kindness for the world’. Innovating tech for mankind, continues to be the core of our business growth. I am confident that his experience of connecting customer desires with business needs will help propel OPPO India to greater heights during its next phase of growth. On behalf of our entire team, I extend a warm welcome to Damyant.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India said, “OPPO has been on a remarkable growth journey in India over the last six years. Our incredible product line-up backed with a deep commitment to product innovation, R&D and local production give us a strong foundation for future growth in India. It is an absolute honour for me to lead the OPPO marketing team at a time when our brand and the industry is seeing unprecedented growth.”

Damyant is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience who comes with an in-depth understanding of leading consumer brands and has worked across a compelling marketing portfolio. His experience in building and optimizing go-to market strategy for technology brands will be instrumental as OPPO continue to transform as a tech company with a vision of "tech for the people".

One the world’s leading technology brands, OPPO empowers consumers to create unforgettable experiences with its path breaking innovative products. Few of the recently introduced technology concepts like OPPOX2021 Rollable concept handset, OPPO AR Glass 2021 and the CybeReal AR application showcases the brand’s philosophy of building great products. Aligned with its vision ‘Technology for Mankind and Kindness for the world’, it aims to continue empowering people by integrating its technological innovations with human-centricity.