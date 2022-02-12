DaMENSCH Appoints Aniket Bose as Chief Supply Chain Officer

To strengthen production and supply chain verticals, India’s essential fashion brand, DaMENSCH, announced the appointment of Aniket Bose as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Aniket will spearhead logistical and commercial support while playing a critical part in strategic direction as the Company soars towards its next phase of growth. Aniket’s appointment is in line with DaMENSCH efforts to attract world-class leadership to support the Company’s mission of providing redefining long-lasting sustainable fashion choices for consumers.

Aniket comes with more than a decade of experience in enabling organizations for scale and high performance backed by reliability in various domains such as fashion, retail, technology, logistics and manufacturing. Earlier, he has helped cross-functional production teams drive highly scalable and reliable operations using his deep domain expertise. Aniket has previously been associated with companies such as Fashinza, Shuttl, One Stop Shop, The Boston Consulting Group and MAEIPL, to name a few, ensuring positive outcomes under his functions.

Welcoming Aniket to the team, Gaurav Pushkar, Co-Founder, DaMENSCH said, “We will leverage Aniket’s expertise as DaMENSCH moves into its next phase of growth. Since the Company is expanding its supply chains and production, we have on-boarded Aniket to help in the strategic business expansion. As we scale further, Aniket’s in-depth understanding of retail and technology platforms will play a pivotal role in helping DaMENSCH meet more milestones. Accordingly, we are excited to have him on board.”

Said Aniket Bose, Chief Supply Chain Officer, DaMENSCH, “It is exciting to join DaMENSCH at a time when the Company is poised for greater growth. The next few months will be crucial as we focus on scaling operations. I see immense potential in the Company’s vision of sustainable fashion and look forward to contributing towards its continued growth while driving innovation and change within the industry.”