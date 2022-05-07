Daiki Axis India Bags Award At Hyderabad During INK@WASH 3.0 Event

Hyderabad, May 6, 2022: Daiki Axis India bags the coveted WASH STEWARDSHIP Award in the presence of Mr. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana. The award was given today during the concluding day of the 3rd Edition of the Event, INK@WASH 3.0 on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. The felicitation of Daiki Axis was done for supporting innovation and efforts of government of Telangana and ASCII to develop water and sanitation sector. Daiki Axis also sign letter of intent to participate in the Wash Innovation Hub to be developed in Hyderabad. This would be the first such innovation centre in the country. INK@ WASH is the world’s largest platform for Wash Innovations. The mega event had the participation of who’s who of the urban development and industry in the presence of dignitaries.

Daiki Axis got this award for its promising activities in:

Sharing its expertise and knowledge of Planning, Design, construction, and maintenance of various types of Decentralised wastewater treatment equipment STPS using Japanese Johkasou Technology and products.

Manufacturing, distribution, designing, and construction of products in future in the state of Telangana.

Capacity building of local government authorities, companies, users and workers by providing training and supporting skill development programs in the emerging area of Waste Water Management.

Provide the technology under PPP mode to make it cost effective and sustainable for local government to own and sustain the new technology and scale it up.

Mr. Kamal Tiwari, Director of Daiki Axis Environment and the CEO of Daiki Axis India Private Limited, said “It is indeed anexciting moment to see Hyderabad and Telangana to take a lead in the Wash sector, it is agreat honour and privilege to bag this coveted WASH STEWARDSHIP Award at Hyderabad. This will revitalise me and the entire team to work with more dedication and sincerity for a clean and green environment in the state.”

He further added, "Clean Water and sanitation is the key to the survival of people and the building up of a healthy Nation with a green environment. This has possibilities of generating lakhs of new jobs and start-ups and create an ecosystem to create new age unicorn companies for the world. The state and Indian Govt. is taking several initiatives to achieve this. The recent signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation(MOC) between the Govt of India and the Govt of Japan for grey water management through the Japanese Technology, 'Johkasou' is a path-breaking initiative. This will be a game-changer in the implementation. of the Jal Jeevan Mission,Swachh Bharat Mission and Sustainable Development Goals and provide wastewater treatment to remote areas and contribute in making India a water positive nation."