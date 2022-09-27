Cyient, TSIIC Start For Afforestation Program In Warangal to Reduce Carbon Footprint.

Warangal: – Cyient, a leading consulting-led, industry-centric global technology solutions company today launched a tree plantation drive at Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) campus in Warangal. Mr. Santhosh Kumar Rama, Zonal Manager – TSIIC, Tirath Sapara, Admin Head, Cyient Ltd and Mr Krishna Mohan Deevi, Senior Director, CSR Programmes, Cyient Ltd along with other teams had participated in this plantation drive.

This afforestation program is part of Cyient’s Environmental, Social and Governance initiative. Through this program, 3500 plants are being planted in 5 acres of land allotted by TSIIC Warangal. Upon completion of tree plantation, the tree saplings will be maintained by Cyient for a period of 1 year, and after that, they will be handed over to TSIIC Warangal. Further, the zonal manager agreed to give additional 5 acres for further plantation drives.