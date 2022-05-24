CSR Health Impact Award for Smile Foundation

~Smile Foundation has been recognized yet again this year for its healthcare initiative Smile on Wheels by the CSR Health Impact Awards 2022~

New Delhi: Smile Foundation received the Health CSR Project Silver Award at the CSR Health Impact Awards 2022 for its innovative mobile healthcare program Smile on Wheels. Through this initiative, Smile Foundation takes preventive, curative, and promotive healthcare services to the doorstep of less-privileged communities in remote rural areas and urban slums across India.

Currently, 45 Smile on Wheels projects are operational across 23 states of India, serving more than a million underprivileged children and families every year.

“Throughout the pandemic, our Smile on Wheels program helped us continue to provide primary and specialized healthcare services, especially among the underserved population across India. We have been integrating telemedicine, tele-counselling and technological assistance in our healthcare programs to ensure better reach and specialized care can reach the grassroots,” said Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation.

Conferred by IHW Council, the awards recognize organizations that have imbibed responsible business practices in their core philosophy by initiating the most impactful health CSR ventures that have driven change on the ground and impacted millions of lives.

The jury for the award comprised of industry luminaries such as IAS Ram Bandyopadhyay, IAS Alok Ranjan, and Dr. Chandrakant Pandav (Public Health Expert), among others.