CriticalRiver Inaugurates Its New Center for Digital Innovation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India, 02 August 2022: CriticalRiver, a global digital and technology consulting services company, today announced the opening of its Center for Digital Innovation in Hyderabad, India. This center is the third facility in the country.

The new Center for Digital Innovation will spearhead the adoption of next-generation digital technologies for CriticalRiver customers across sectors and promote a positive technology impact on the community.

Key figures

Total Revenue (FY – Jan to Dec) FY 2021 - USD 32 Mn FY 2022 - USD 50 Mn (Projected)

Investments in India USD 25 Mn in the next 5 years

Office Space Existing Hyderabad: 32,000 SFT Planned Hyderabad: 70,000 SFT in the next 5 years

Number of Customers 150+ (current)

Few of our Valued Fortune 500 Customers Oracle, Uber, Infineon, Intel, DoorDash, LinkedIn

In line with the company's growth ambitions and catering to the offshore requirements of CriticalRiver's global customers, the primary focus of the Centre for Digital Innovation includes:

• Digital Transformation Programs: Offer corporates and institutions the suitable facility and team to launch digital transformation programs in their ecosystem.

• New Digital Innovation Ideas: Focus on engaging with industry leaders, academicians, and researchers to build idea incubators that can impact industries and communities at large.

• AI/ML as a Service: Streamline enterprise journey to the cloud, deliver immersive experiences, and enable strategic, scalable automation with a comprehensive AI/ML- as-a-Service offering.

• Digital Start-up Initiatives: Develop mentorship programs to encourage and guide early-stage start-ups as well as entrepreneurs and students.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and I&C), Government of Telangana, who was the Chief Guest at the inauguration, said, “It is encouraging to see CriticalRiver's deep commitment to supporting innovation in next-gen technologies. The Center for Digital Innovation will have a lasting impact on not just its business operations, but also on the city of Hyderabad by increasing job opportunities, building an ecosystem of local partners, and fostering positive sentiment in the international investment community."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anji Maram, Founder, and CEO, CriticalRiver, said, “CriticalRiver is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for our 150+ global customers, and the launch of our Digital Innovation Center in Hyderabad is a step in that direction. This is a great addition to our family of 800+ employees who support our customers from global locations. Our India operations play a significant role in the delivery chain and augmenting the CriticalRiver growth story."

He added that the company is poised to grow steadily with an expected employee count of 10,000+ in the next five years.