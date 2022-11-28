CREDAI Hyderabad organizes Real Estate Investment Conclave 22

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad, a self-regulating association of builders and developers in association with UPWISERY (Erstwhile StratCap Advisory), a boutique investment banking and financial services firm, hosted the first of its kind Real Estate (RE) focused investment summit in Hyderabad. The event's highlight was an insightful panel of eminent fund managers from marquee financial institutions moderated by Anuj Kapoor, Founder, and Partner, Upwisery discussing real estate investments and market potential in Hyderabad. The speakers included Sharad Mittal, CEO, Motilal Oswal Alternates; Karthik Athreya, Director & Head Strategy (Alternative Credit), Sundaram Alternates; Vaibhav Agarwal, Head of Credit & Risk - Construction Finance, Tata Capital Housing Finance, and Parvesh Sharma, Country Head, Tishman Speyer Indi. CREDAI Hyderabad represented by Mr. P. Rama Krishna Rao, President, Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, attended the Hyderabad Real Estate Investment Conclave 2022 along with over 150 real estate developers and more than 20 global and domestic financial institutions & fund managers.

Sharad Mittal of Motilal Oswal RE Fund stated, "Our fund has invested in more than 15 real estate projects in Hyderabad in the last five years. The city will continue to attract a significant share of our new investments given the diverse economic base, world-class infrastructure, and cosmopolitan culture". Karthik of Sundaram Alternates said, "Our experience of investing in the city in the last few years has been fantastic as Hyderabad developers have successfully delivered projects on the committed returns and timelines".

Talking about the macroeconomic environment, Vaibhav Agarwal from Tata Capital Housing Finance said, "Cost of capital and interest rates might continue to remain high in the near term, which may impact project costs, but the residential demand in Hyderabad will continue to remain robust. Parvesh Sharma, Head of Tishman Speyer India, shared the perspective of global developers and expressed, "Hyderabad is witnessing good interest from MNCs and large occupiers of office space, and hence global developers like us will continue to look for more development opportunities in the city."

Anuj Kapoor (Founder & Partner – Upwisery) said, "In the past few years, we have closed more than 50 sizeable, structured funding transactions in Hyderabad across all asset classes of real estate. Hyderabad has all ingredients to emerge as a truly global city, and we expect strong interest from institutional investors/lenders in the city to continue for the foreseeable future."

P Ramakrishna Rao (President - CREDAI Hyderabad) stated, "This to be the first of its kind RE focused investor summit to showcase Hyderabad as an investment destination and lauded UPWISERY's initiative to build brand Hyderabad". While thanking representatives from the marquee financial institutions such as Axis RE Fund, JM Financial, CapitaLand, Hero FinCorp, Aditya Birla, Kotak, and many more for their participation at the event, Abhijit Banerjee (Co-founder & Partner - Upwisery) expressed his firm's intent to continue working with global institutional investors and developer community to conceptualize a framework that incorporates international best practices and financial structures thus enabling a robust ecosystem for the development of Hyderabad as a global city by 2030.

V Rajashekar Reddy (General Secretary CREDAI, Hyderabad) facilitated the conclave on behalf of CREDAI Hyderabad. He reaffirmed the association's efforts to enable all the stakeholders such as the Government, developers, regulatory institutions & investors to have a credible sense of realism at a time when the market is witnessing a bull run. He appreciated the confidence of the investment community in Hyderabad Growth Story backed by good governance and proactive infrastructure development giving Hyderabad Real Estate a positive outlook for the next 10 years.

Prashanth Menon (Co-founder & Partner - Upwisery) gave the closing remarks and stated that the investment summit was conceptualized to get conversations going among the various stakeholders to make Hyderabad an investment magnet.