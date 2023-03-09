As a part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Taruni Clothing, Hyderabad based retail stores has today organized a panel discussion on “Creating a more Equitable Future: Perspective from Women Leaders” at We hub, Govt. of Telangana, Hyderabad. The discussion had participation from renowned woman entrepreneurs like Ms Namrata Chigurupati, Medical Director - Omega hospitals, Aparna Gorrepati, Co-Founder - Zuci Chocolates, Swetha Desiraju, Founder - Brightside Foundation and Rising Sun Development Center and Divya Chandrashekar Basaboina, COO - Johnson Grammar School.

The panelists had a discussion on “Creating a more Equitable Future: Perspective from Women Leaders” and that provided crucial perspectives on how they have worked towards taking up responsibilities against all odds and set up equitable workspaces that create a gender balance purely basis the potential of an individual and not the gender. The panelists shared how they made their path through various situations in life as women, and enabled certain practices at their work places to strike a balance in maintaining equity at work place.

Divesh Malve, Director – Taruni Clothing PVT. LTD.Hyderabad said, “It was an immense pleasure having women from various organisations like education institutions, healthcare industry, hospitality industry share their perspective as a women leader successfully administrating their companies. As a brand we have always abided by our caption - ‘Utterly You,’ and this panel has enabled us to be a voice for the participants and also share the true meaning of Utterly you.”

The panel discussion covered many key aspects on the lines of how each women leader worked towards achieving their dreams. They shared different incidences of their lives starting from home, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces. The panelists also cited that women are multitaskers, balancing lives at home and work places, being empathetic as well as tough making them more capable of taking the right decisions and running businesses.

This international women’s day, Taruni launched a new campaign #EmbraceEquity Unleash #UtterlyYou #UtterlyYou. The aim of the campaign is to recognize & celebrate the true representation of oneself. Taruni took an initiative to recognize & appreciate four inspiring women leaders who have not only established commercially successful businesses but also created career opportunities, empowered people & secured livelihoods for many others. The campaign format is a short docuseries with several episodes, each featuring entrepreneurs & their associates, describing their experience working with them. And the series concluded with a panel discussion of four successful women leaders who gathered to discuss, “how women are equitably changing society.”