Covid-19 Impacts Vertical Growth - High-Rises Supply Share Dips to 52% in 2021

Mumbai: Vertical growth, one of the most defining characteristics of Indian urbanization in over a decade, has become Indian real estate's latest Covid-19 'casualty'. Latest ANAROCK research reveals that among new projects launched since 2019, the share of high-rises had shrunk to 52% in 2021 against 63% in the pre-Covid year.

Of 1,178 projects launched in the top 7 cities in 2021, approx. 614 were high-rises of G+10 floors or more. In 2019, over 603 of 960 projects were high-rises. Newly launched projects include apartments, villas and row houses, and independent floors.

In 2020, over 291 (60%) of 486 residential projects launched in the top 7 cities comprised high-rises.

NCR witnessed the most notable change in new project typologies. Of 62 new projects launched in NCR in 2021, around 39 (63%) were high-rises - denoting a 32% decline since 2019. In 2019, among a similar number of new projects (61), a significant 95% (58 projects) were high-rises. The growing consumer preference for independent floors since the pandemic shows no signs of relenting, particularly in key markets of Gurugram and Faridabad.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group says, “We are seeing a clear shift in homebuyer preferences towards independent floors in key NCR markets like Faridabad and Gurugram. The trend in the key Southern cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is towards plotted developments. The supply share of high-rise projects has been on a y-o-y decline since 2019.”

“In the key Western cities of MMR and Pune, we are seeing supply trends shifting towards smaller, lower-rise projects of

Year Total No. of Projects Launched in Top 7 Cities No. of high-rises (>=10 floors) % Share 2019 960 603 63% 2020 486 291 60% 2021 1178 614 52%

Source: ANAROCK Research

City-wise Trends

High-Rise % Share in New Launches (>= 10 Floors) in Top 7 Cities City/Region 2021 2020 2019 Bangalore 36% 35% 36% Chennai 10% 18% 22% Hyderabad 41% 51% 51% Kolkata 31% 30% 45% MMR 62% 69% 69% NCR 63% 76% 95% Pune 72% 92% 89% Total 52% 60% 63%

Source: ANAROCK Research