In Conversation with Dr. Simran M Sachdeva of Kazarmax: Vegan Brand Athleisure Footwear

Kazarmax, an athleisure footwear brand by Dr. Simran M Sachdeva, aims to make the PETA-approved vegan brand footwear at pocket friendly prices in India. Dr. Simran, Founder & Director of Kazarmax, talks about the USP of the footwear brand and the challenges she faced in her entrepreneurial journey and much more in an interview with Devraj Bollareddy of Sakshi Post.

1. Your website is completely online which means that your customers do not interact with your employees, but they interact with your website. Has that been an advantage for you or a disadvantage? Talk to us about some of the pros and cons of running an online business…

This has been an absolute advantage for us given how the world has gone digital. In fact our sales are so good that we don’t feel the need for physical stores in the country but will consider it for a brand extension only.

It’s been overwhelming and I am very grateful to the response of the market. Our creations are accepted by the whole family and comfort wear as our focus whilst keeping up with the trends.

2. Did you ever see your passion project becoming so successful? How did you cope with the success?

Kazarmax started out as a passion project in early 2017. Dr. Simran Mann Sachdeva, founder and Director of Kazarmax, realised that good quality footwear was hard to come by at pocket friendly prices in India. The market was either flooded with cheap imported low-quality footwear or the branded high-priced ones. The brand was developed to bring high-quality, fashionable athleisure footwear at reasonable prices to the Indian customer.

3. If I am not wrong, you are a doctor by profession, what led you to set foot in the fashion industry?

Kazarmax is a PETA-Approved Vegan brand that uses locally sourced raw material of the highest quality. In our endeavour to provide a proudly Made in India brand to the customer, all our vendors go through a series of strict protocols to ensure that Kazarmax remains true to the Indian customer. The brand is known for manufacturing footwear that matches well-known international brands in style, design, and quality.

In addition, Kazarmax is one of the only Indian brands that provides parent-child and sibling twinning footwear.

4. What has been the most rewarding experience of starting your own brand?

It has been a challenging journey as I am sure it is for many women entrepreneurs. I started this venture with big dreams and little actual knowledge about shoe making. Over the years, I made sure that I educated myself about footwear design and development. As a mother, I felt this venture challenged me to compartmentalise my time and energy in a better way. Women, by nature, are multi-taskers and hence balancing home, kids and work definitely put those skills to test.

5. I’m sure there are many people out there that want to follow your footsteps and turn their passion into a business, what advice would you give them?

I think one should follow their dreams and create their passion into a profession.

6. Starting your own business must not have been easy, what were some of the challenges you faced along the way and how did you overcome them?

We have been able to provide employment to approximately 200 talented and hardworking individuals of neighbouring villages.We also employ some of the wives of our labour force, who are unable to leave their homes, for small component painting and stitching from their own homes. This provides them an added form of income, giving them a sense of financial independence.



During the past two years, when the country was reeling under the devastation of Covid-19, we were able to raise and donate funds to three organisations that were at the forefront of providing relief to those worst affected. These organisations are The Hemkunt Foundation (New Delhi), The Nanhi Jaan (Chandigarh) and Legend Aid (Mumbai).

7. What are some of the pros and cons of being in the dynamic and ever changing fashion industry?

Kazarmax is a socially conscious and responsible brand. It is our constant endeavour to provide high quality sustainable footwear that lasts the wearer a long time. We are constantly bombarded with positive feedback that our shoes are passed down from the older to younger siblings and that makes our hearts smile. We take pride in the fact that kids outgrow our footwear without wearing them through. The quality is consistent in men and women's footwear as well.



Kazarmax is a PETA-Approved brand. No animal products are used in the manufacturing of our footwear. A lot of research has gone into manufacturing a specially designed material that has the look and feel of leather but is not derived from animal sources and is stronger and more durable. Faux fur and feathers also make up a big part of our design component in women's shoes.

8. As an entrepreneur, there must be a constant pressure to stay on top of trends and constantly innovate, how do you deal with this?



Technology is a very important aspect of shoe making. Every component, from the sole material to the fabrication of the upper textiles to the composition of the insole requires a precise technical know-how. The soles used in our shoes are fabricated with a unique composition of rubber and EVA that not only makes the shoe lightweight but also increases their durability and wearability. The fabrics used are chosen with utmost care to ensure that they are vegan, hypoallergenic, washable, and sweat-wicking. Kazarmax shoes are cushioned with memory foam insoles to provide the ultimate athleisure comfort.

9. You are looking into taking your brands overseas and dip your toes in the American and UAE market, how are these markets different from the Indian market?



Since its inception and launch, Kazarmax has chosen to only sell online thereby proving that you do not need a brick-and-mortar store to get brand recognition. Kazarmax is currently selling successfully on its website, as well as across all major e-commerce portals like Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, FirstCry and Hopscotch. The cross-portal visibility has added to increased brand recall with the majority of the customers being repeat customers. Thanks to the online retail, the customer base is very wide. From the major metropolitan cities to the remotest towns; it is easy to find Kazarmax customers across India.

10. What do you think the future has in store for you and your brand?

Our parent company, H.V. Global Pvt. Ltd. is one of the largest benefactors of Fr. Agnel Bal Bhawan in Greater Noida. It currently houses close to 200 underprivileged and orphaned children and provides them with educational and life skills.

At Kazarmax, every person is made to feel like a partner rather than an employee. This gives them an increased sense of responsibility and accountability that reflects in our brand. Our endeavour is to take this Made in India brand across the world and prove to the international brand players that high quality footwear can be ethically manufactured in our sub-continent.

Every step counts and at Kazarmax we are taking baby steps every day towards a bright and sustainable future.



11. How do you maintain a perfect work-life balance amidst the chaos of running a massive business?

Time management with a promising team can work wonders for you in your business. It's a team effort with a good direction and dedication that makes us achieve all our targets.

