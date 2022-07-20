Conrad Bengaluru Appoints Shantla Jain as Director of Marketing

Bengaluru: Conrad Bengaluru announced the appointment of Ms. Shantla Jain as the Director of Marketing.

Shantla is an experienced professional with 10+ years in the field of hospitality and marketing. Over the years she has gained valuable expertise during her journey across a number of reputed international hotel chains like Hyatt, Accor, Hilton and IHCL which has added to her existing professional accolades.

Prior to joining Conrad, she was spearheading Marketing Communications and PR as a Cluster Director for IHCL (Taj) Hotels in Hyderabad. She focused on aligning marketing strategies for their Hyderabad hotels and improved the brand presence with various activations and alliances.

Having pursued her MBA in Marketing and HR, Shantla comes with an in-depth knowledge encompassing marketing communications strategies, digital and social media marketing, and PR and media management. In her new role at Conrad Bengaluru, Shantla will oversee the development and implementation of comprehensive marketing campaigns, establishing brand associations, and managing media and PR activations.

On her appointment, Shantla said, “I am elated to join the dynamic team at Conrad Bengaluru and be a part of this iconic property. In my new role I seek to create engaging conversations with our guests and build a strong presence in the luxury space while maintaining the brand integrity and strategically positioning the hotel as preferred destination for exceptional and inspiring experiences.”