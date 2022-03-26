Conrad Bengaluru appoints Dhinakaran Kuppusamy as The Director of Human Resources

Dhinakaran Kuppusamy joins Conrad Bengaluru as the Director of Human Resources in March 2022. Dhinakaran is a seasoned veteran in Hotel Operations and Human Resources, with over 29 years of experience.

Having started his professional journey in 1992 with ITC Hotels Park Sheraton & Towers, Chennai, his previous assignment was with InterContinental Abu Dhabi as the Head of Human Resources. Dhinakaran’s body of work also includes a successful tenure with The Zuri Whitefield Bengaluru, Crowne Plaza Bengaluru Electronics City, InterContinental Hotels Group - Area Director of Human Resources - South India, Crowne Plaza Dubai, Millennium Place Dubai as a Cluster DHR.

Having pursued his MBA in HR from Bharathiar University, Dhinakaran comes with a wide spectrum of knowledge pertaining to the industry. Hence, his new role at Conrad Bengaluru would primarily focus on various areas such as employee well-being, resourcing, talent development, supporting and encouraging excellence in customer service.

On his appointment, Dhinakaran said, “Embarking on a professional journey with Conrad Bengaluru, I am delighted to be a part of Hilton hotels. I am looking forward to developing new and effective strategies and capabilities that further enhance the overall growth of Conrad Bengaluru’s culture and vision.