Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2022

New Delhi: The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will host the ‘International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure’ (ICDRI 2022) from 4 – 6 May 2022. The three-day interactive hybrid conference will explore ways to strengthen the resilience of transitioning infrastructure systems, with an emphasis on human-centered approaches.

ICDRI 2022 gathers key government officials, representatives from international organizations, civil society organizations, private sector, academicians, and communities from across the globe to discuss challenges, share best practices, foster collaboration, and galvanize concrete actions. The conference will feature multi-sectoral and multi-country discussions around infrastructure transitions, risk governance and finance, innovation, and human-centered, ecologically sensitive design for building resilience. It will deliberate on the need for integrating resilience into infrastructure systems to support the immediate global climate goals, adaptation for the most vulnerable, and the attainment of energy transition targets.

The first day of the conference features a discussion titled “Engagement and Delivery of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Around the World’ which shares lessons learned and best practices adopted by key United States Government agencies in promoting disaster resilient infrastructure. On the third day, a joint session will be organized by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands and the Global Center on Adaptation, to engage in a high-level dialogue on accelerating adaptation investments in infrastructure for a climate-resilient future.

According to Mr. Kamal Kishore, Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) , India and Co-chair Executive Committee, CDRI: “Infrastructure is built to provide reliable, sustainable, predictable, and high-quality services to people. ICDRI 2022 will present a critical discourse on the approach to put people at the centre of infrastructure development and resilience with an emphasis on ensuring the resilience of transitioning infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks.”

Ms. Veena Reddy, Mission Director, USAID/India said, “Engaging the global community is the only way we will tackle the climate crisis. We expect the ICDRI 2022 not only to demonstrate the urgency of the challenges we face, but to inspire action on disaster-resilient infrastructure around the world. This year’s theme reminds us that in developing solutions we must take a people-centered approach that prioritizes community resilience and solutions for the most vulnerable among us.”

At ICDRI 2022, CDRI will also feature a Resilient Infrastructure Marketplace to promote and strengthen opportunities for both the public and private sector to engage in best practices in disaster and climate resilient infrastructure. The Marketplace is a virtual exhibition space, showcasing policy solutions, technologies, best practices, and knowledge products for disaster and climate resilient infrastructure systems.

Key speakers at ICDRI 2022 include: