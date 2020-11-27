Conekt Launches India's Fastest Charging Powerbank Zeal Ultima

Conekt Gadgets launched India’s fastest charging Powerbank Zeal Ultima a 100W Powerbank and Bluetooth neckband Bounce 4 with superior design and advanced tech features.

Conekt Powerbank Zeal Ultima a 20000 mAh Powerbank has texas instruments power solution which can give a combined output of nearly 100 watts and a single-port maximum output of 65W. It can charge a 5000mah battery in less than 50 minutes and works 3 to 6 times faster than other power banks in the market. It has two USB ports one type C PD port and one micro USB input port. It’s priced at Rs.4999.

Conekt BT neckband BOUNCE 4 priced Rs.2499 Neckband’s superior design and advanced tech features will elevate your daily mobile experience. It supports 16 hours of playback, all voice assistants, and has a fast charging feature i.e., in just 5 minutes of charge it can be used for 2 hours.

Mr. Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets said, “with this latest offerings we want to shatter the myth that Indian product brands won’t innovate Conekt Latest Powerbank performs almost 3 times better than any other top performing Powerbank in the market and 6 times better than any average Powerbank. Our new Bluetooth neckband has been designed especially for the millennials who are our prime users and supporters for the company from inception.”

In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveiled the brand and took wraps off its highly anticipated product line, and in last year company renewed him as brand ambassador till 2021 December.