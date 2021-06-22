To Compete With Clubhouse, Facebook Launches Live Audio Rooms: Check Details

Facebook has launched live audio streams and podcasts on its platform in the US to keep its users engaged and compete with the emerging Clubhouse app.

The company CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who appeared on the Clubhouse in the past, hosted his own live audio room on his Facebook Page. He said that Facebook is allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone to speak.

It further said, “As of now Public Figures and certain Facebook Groups in the United States using iOS will be able to create live audio rooms, with up to 50 speakers and unlimited listeners. Users with Android devices are given access to only listen.”

Zuckerberg also told that a number of selected podcasts will be available on Facebook to US listeners. Listeners will be able to send Facebook's virtual currency "stars" to creators in live audio rooms.

He added that Facebook will be facing challenges of moderating live and recorded audio content, including in private Facebook Groups. It also said that it is making plans to collaborate with Spotify to share and listen to music on the platform.