Cognota Healthcare collaborates with Dr.Jahangir Alam

Leading healthcare IT services company Cognota Healthcare Pvt Ltd on Monday announced that the company has collaborated with famous physician Dr. Mohammad Jahangir Alam to expand his virtual care reach in West Asia and Southeast Asian region through its teleconsultation platform.

Dr. Jahangir Alam is a reputed physician with more than two decades of experience in general and orthopedic practice. Patients across West Asia and Southeast Asian regions reach out to him for consultation and treatment.

With Cognota’s teleconsultation platform, Dr. Jahangir Alam will be able to give critical care virtually to patients from remote locations. Patients belonging to Bangladesh, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, Iraq & other nations will now be able to reach out to Dr. Alam through Cognota’s teleconsultation platform.

Cognita's Teleconsultation platform is a collaborative video solution that enables doctors and medical staff to deliver seamless health care experiences to patients through this digital interface. The unique feature of Cognota’s platform is that it can converge many people into the consultation process. Leveraging secured digital technologies, this smart platform provides the option to store past consultations in secured cloud storage that can be accessed in the future. This platform also stands for client privacy & confidentiality through its inbuilt security features.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Mohammad Jahangir Alam said, “Healthcare has rapidly evolved over the years and the pace of change has accelerated during the COVID 19 pandemic period. At a time when the entire healthcare ecosystem is going digital, many patients are seeking consultation and treatment from me through virtual mode. With the deployment of Cognota’s Teleconsultation Platform, this critical need for virtual care will now be realised and I will be able to serve many patients across geographies. As this platform has easy-to-use interfaces with automated documentation features, this will provide a holistic view of patient’s medical history and will supplement the treatment process.”

According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global telemedicine market was pegged at $41.63 billion in 2019 and around $80 billion in the pandemic year of 2020. The global market size for telemedicine is expected to touch $396 billion by 2027 on increasing adoption.

“We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to support Dr. Mohammad Jahangir Alam’s vision of serving more patients with critical healthcare services. Cognota Healthcare has deep expertise in helping its healthcare clients, both enterprises and professionals, to realise their vision of providing critical care at a timely and affordable cost. As the entire healthcare ecosystem goes through digital transformation, our objective is to provide futuristic healthcare services through our various solutions. Cognota’s Teleconsultation Platform is of its kind solution that successfully integrates physical with digital and takes virtual care into an upward trajectory. We look forward to supporting Dr. Mohammad Jahangir Alam’s noble initiatives of reaching out to patients across the world,” Tanvi Shah, Senior Manager-Client Relations of Cognota Healthcare said.