Cleanliness Special Campaign 2.0 by Bank of India Staff

Bank of India and its establishments actively participated in “Cleanliness Special Campaign 2.0” which commenced today from its Corporate Office, Mumbai. This Special Campaign 2.0 has started on 2nd Oct and will continue till 31st Oct wherein all its Zonal Offices, Branches and National Banking Groups across the country will actively participate in Special Campaign 2.0 to clean the surroundings.

The Government of India initiated ‘Cleanliness Special Campaign 2.0’ under its ‘Swachh Bharat” mission to encourage all to actively participate in the nationwide hygiene and sanitation programme.

During the ‘Cleanliness Special Campaign 2.0’, Bank of India is organising a series of events and programmes within its offices and branches, and in their vicinity. The Bank will put up banners and posters at prominent locations drawing the attention of customers and the public at large to spread awareness for the need of cleanliness. Bank of India will simultaneously undertake cleanliness drives at public places, such as parks and beaches, with the active participation of its staff members.

The Managing Director and CEO of BOI, Shri A. K. Das inaugurated the launch of Cleanliness Special Campaign 2.0 across its Branches & establishments. Shri Das said, “it is our collective responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and hygienic and it should become a way of life, not just in our homes but also in public places. Cleanliness Special Campaign 2.0, an initiative by Govt. of India will make people conscious & aware of the importance of living in a clean environment that will enable all of us, and especially future generations, to live a healthy and stress-free life.”