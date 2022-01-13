Classic Legends drives in three Yezdi bikes : Classic Legends on Thursday re-launched the iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi in the country with the rollout of three models, priced between Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company launched three distinct models:

Yezdi Roadster at a starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh,

Scrambler at Rs 2.04 lakh and

Adventure range at Rs 2.09 lakh.

The Adventure comes with a power output of 30.2 PS, the Roadster with 29.7 PS, while the Scrambler features 29.1 PS of output.

The three bikes come with the same liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 334 cc engine but are tuned to deliver different power outputs.

The company has commenced the bookings of the range with an amount of Rs 5,000 only.

"It is not every day that you get to celebrate the comeback of an iconic motorcycle, let alone the likes of a legend like Yezdi. "While its spirit lived on through its die-hard community and in the mind and hearts of every rider, the anticipation to see it take over the Indian roads again, has been unbelievable. We have the legacy but now we will create our own lineage," Classic Legends Co-Founder Anupam Thareja stated

Classic Legends Co-Founder Boman Irani noted that the Yezdi brand is all about stories and emotions. "That's what has kept it alive, and this is exactly what we want to build on for the future. The new Yezdi motorcycles are not just motorcycles, but a way of life. They're a medium for riders to go out there, create more memories and have unparalleled fun while doing so," he added.

