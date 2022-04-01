CityLink, WayCool Launch 100% Electric Vehicle Fleet Powered Distribution Hub

Bengaluru: CityLink, a leading technology-enabled logistics start-up in Bengaluru, has deployed electric vehicles to provide last-mile logistics for WayCool Foods at its newly inaugurated fresh food distribution hub in Bomanahalli, Bengaluru’s electronic city. This distribution hub is the first of its kind to have a 100% EV fleet. To start, CityLink has deployed 20 electric vehicles.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Puneet Prashant, Co-founder, and CEO, of City Link, said, "We are excited to partner with WayCool, a like-minded, responsible company, who is committed to implementing profitable environmental practices. We strongly believe that besides being environmentally friendly, EVs are expected to drive ROI and bring down delivery costs when compared to existing alternatives. We are happy to provide our electric vehicles to WayCool for the last mile push and meet their trucking needs, also passing on a cleaner legacy to gen-next."

Mr Amrit Bajapai, COO, WayCool Foods, said, "WayCool runs one of the most efficient food supply chains in the country." We believe in walking the talk on creating climate-resilient and yet profitable supply chains, and our partnership with CityLink is another step towards the same. This 100% EV fleet-powered fresh distribution hub is our third facility in Bengaluru. We will be electrifying 40% of our entire fleet in FY23 that operates across 500+ locations in southern and western India, moving over 900 tonnes of food every day. "

WayCool Foods operates the most comprehensive tech stack in the food economy. The company works with over 85,000 farmers and distributes fresh produce, staples, and dairy products, and also has consumer brands such as Lexotique, DeziFresh, Madhuram, Kitchenji, and Fresheys.