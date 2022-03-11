Chingari Powered By $GARI Partners With Everteen To Promote Micro-entrepreneurship Among Women

India's No.1 Short-Video app Chingari powered by $GARI partners with everteen, the feminine intimate hygiene expert, to support women in starting a new business and equipping them with the initial materials to run it successfully. everteen’s initiative #PadHerLife will provide financial support of up to INR 50,000 to women through packages of Neem and Safflower Sanitary Pads. The aim is to help these women restart and strengthen their business that has been affected by the pandemic. This initiative by everteen is aligned with Chingari’s #GARI4NARI program which also focuses on empowering women financially across India. Chingari Creators will help create awareness on a mass scale so that more and more women can benefit from this financial assistance scheme being offered in #PadHerLife.

Nagasri, a content creator from a village in Bangalore has been working hard and creating videos on Chingari since the last six months. She used to make videos to follow her passion and also to save money from the videos that she earns through her content uploaded on Chingari. “I bought a cake, a gift and arranged for a birthday party for my husband, from the money earned on Chingari. We invited all our friends and family for the party and had a great time”, said Nagsari.

Vineeta from Horamavu, Bangalore makes videos on Chingari and earns money that she uses as her pocket money. Another female creator Bhavini makes videos on Chingari platform to earn $GARI Tokens and save money for her marriage.

These stories show us a sample of how women across India, especially tier 2, 3 & 4 towns are looking forward to work and earn money to strengthen their financial future and empower themselves to stay secure during uncertain times. To further support such women dealing with financial uncertainty in the post-pandemic phase, feminine hygiene brand everteen has introduced its initiative #PadHerLife where it is providing financial support to women who are looking forward to starting their own business and restarting their careers. The initiative is majorly focused on financially empowering the women in tier 2,3 & 4 towns and rural areas. everteen had earlier distributed free sanitary napkins to women across India at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdowns in various states, when shops were closed and access to basic sanitary hygiene had become a challenge for many women.

In this #PadHerLife campaign, everteen in association with Chingari powered by $GARI will give 50k worth of hampers to 10 creators who would like a chance at growing a business out of selling and creating awareness around sanitary pads. everteen will also provide training to women who are eligible for financial assistance as part of the #PadHerLife campaign.

Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App commented, “Over the years we have witnessed how women have very gracefully taken over the responsibility of earning and contributing to the household income and even becoming the sole earners in many cases. We salute these women, as they are not only taking care of their families financially but also are responsible for their wellbeing and welfare. Their strength of fighting through the ups and downs of life is unmatched and we can only show our gratitude towards the women in our lives by constantly supporting them in whatever way possible. Our association with everteen is a part of our gratitude and appreciation towards the community. #PadHerLife and #GARI4NARI aims to celebrate womanhood in the best way possible.”

Chirag Pan, CEO of PAN Healthcare, commented, “#PadHerLife campaign by everteen will empower women, support the livelihoods of families and contribute to economic growth by boosting micro-entrepreneurship among women in India. We are thankful to Chingari for providing a platform to create awareness on #PadHerLife. This association will help take our message to a wider audience through Chingari Creators, so that more and more women from the remotest parts of the country can avail the benefits of this financial assistance scheme. After deliberating on business opportunities that a common household woman in India can pursue easily, we zeroed in on sanitary pads, because they are ubiquitous, easy to sell and do not require a high proficiency of technical or communication skills. It is a long-term business opportunity with recurring income that provides a reliable economic cushion to women in bouncing back on the economic front!”

everteen and Chingari invite you to join this initiative through a hashtag challenge collaboration and spread this message to maximum women. Your one video on Chingari app with #Padherlife can help a woman with the ambition to fulfill her dreams.

Women interested in getting financial support from everteen can visit sheneedspad website and apply for financial support of everteen neem and safflower sanitary pads.