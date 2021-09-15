Chingari, OMTV Join For Indian Cultural Content

Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform, has partnered with OMTV, a newly launched OTT channel and the brainchild of Blackboard Films. This will cater to the rising demands of the niche audiences to connect with Indian cultural programs. Chingari will be able to provide its users with the OMTV programs through its app. These varied programs offered range from mythology & culture to food & history.

Chingari’s collaboration is an opportunity to further engage with their users’ shifting tastes. The competitive Indian digital platform scenario is pushing Chingari to think out-of-the-box. This tie-up is their venture to be both Indian & original. OMTV has been launched online with the concept to make available knowledge that is Indian in every possible manner. It plans to showcase the diverse & rooted Indian philosophy. Chingari plans to give the programmes their own platform to its users. The collaboration is seen as natural progression to the evolving thought process of both the Indian apps.

For Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, this exclusive collaboration is another way for Chingari to give its astute users a wholesome experience. “Chingari’s reach amongst young users, in particular, is big. And the extension methods in promoting talent & entertainment make it a popular option amongst the users & collaborative brands. We always look forward to offering quality in terms of content. This partnership with OMTV is keeping this in mind.”

"At Chingari, we are always creative in terms of our unusual offerings that resonate with our users. The OMTV content perfectly matches our beliefs. The Indian connection here revolves around India's cultural heritage. And it connects to our users who are modern yet want to connect to their roots. This alliance will be a refreshing change for Chingari, OMTV and our users,” remarks Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App.

Nitin Jai Shukla, Founder & Managing Director, OMTV app, said, “OMTV is a humble attempt to showcase the diversity & deep-rooted philosophy present in the traditions of our nation. With “GYAAN BHI, GARV BHI” as the platform’s philosophy, we intend to offer varied content, from knowledge to culture and heritage to historical and mythological shows. Our partnership with one of India’s fastest growing short format video platforms Chingari in the first month of our launch is indeed exciting. Chingari is popular not only amongst youth but also in regions where people are rooted in culture. With our offering of an insight into our nation’s culture, this collaboration promises to be a distinct step towards making a positive impact by piquing on people's curiosity to know more about Indian culture.”

OMTV plans to capture the extent of India’s Sanatan Dharma and inform about it through storytelling & programs in fiction or non-fiction format. It is evolving itself to spread its roots & introduce Indians to their heritage. Blackboard films, the parent company, has worked as producer & co-producer on mega shows shown on premium OTT platforms & GEC channels.

Chingari is the leading preference in the short video sharing segment. Users can download & upload videos & chat with friends to interacting with new people, sharing content and browsing through the feed, and more. The user base is big in India & abroad and has topped popularity charts since its launch. It has India’s superstar Salman Khan as its Global Brand Ambassador. It has successfully collaborated with big brands and music labels for promotions and content.

The partnership with OMTV will be another feather in the cap of Chingari’s attempt to be a global app with an Indian touch.