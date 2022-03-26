Chingari Launches Exclusive NFTs In Partnership With Fashion TV

Chingari, India's most popular and fastest-growing short video app, has announced an exclusive partnership with Fashion TV (FTV), the world’s leading fashion and lifestyle broadcasting television channel. Globally, this is the first time that Fashion TV is collaborating with a short video app, Chingari, powered by GARI, for exclusive content.

The partnership will allow Chingari, powered by GARI, to exclusively play the Fashion TV content on its app. Moreover, Chingari’s native token, GARI, and Fashion TV have also launched 100 non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The event showcased exclusive GARI Panda NFTs and Fashion TV NFTs in a 75-piece fashion show designed by Madiha Abaida of Extremedy.

The tribe of cute pandas will unlock tremendous value for Panda holders inside the Chingari-Verse. Holders of these NFTs will have exclusive benefits, including access to ‘invite-only’ parties and fashion events hosted by Fashion TV, including Fashion Metaverse, a once in a lifetime chance to meet and greet Bollywood A-listers, and the privilege of being a part of the exclusive Panda NFT global community.

Chingari’s deep dive into the Metaverse

Chingari has also announced its entry into Metaverse, Fashion Metaverse, in association with Fashion TV. The space will also organise fashion shows to which the NFT holders will get exclusive access.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari app, said, "We are extremely happy to announce the partnership of Chingari, powered by GARI and Fashion TV. The partnership will be mutually beneficial for both brands, with Chingari getting exclusive rights to play Fashion TV content on its platform. Furthermore, with the all-exclusive 100 GARI Panda NFTs and Fashion TV NFTs, GARI Panda NFTs will turn out to be a goldrush for artists and celebrities across the globe."

Michel Adam Lisowski, President of FTV, added, "The partnership aligns with our vision to make accessible our premium content from the fashion industry’s most successful designers, models, and photographers to everyone. The Fashion TV-GARI Panda NFTs are another exciting offer to the community wherein the early adopters could churn out crazy payouts."